Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CRO Sells 12,542 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CRO Rick Rexing sold 12,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $36,622.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 316,835 shares in the company, valued at $925,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Honest Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HNST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 476,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,963. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $261.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.44. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 225,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 163,649 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 649,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honest Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

