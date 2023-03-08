Insider Selling: The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,064. The company has a market capitalization of $930.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.97. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.