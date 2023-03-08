Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 11,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on INSM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Insmed to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.
In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $518,005 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:INSM opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
