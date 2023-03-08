Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Insperity comprises 3.3% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Insperity worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,340. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.65. 36,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,064. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.30. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $125.95. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

