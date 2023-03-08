InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NSPR opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.96. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.
About InspireMD
See Also
