Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.1% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.37% of Intel worth $390,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,942,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,138,305. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.