International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Rating) (NYSE:THM)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.74. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$132.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.67.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

