Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.91.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded down C$0.63 on Wednesday, reaching C$13.86. 608,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.79.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$985,677.58. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

