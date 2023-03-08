Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading 7.3% Higher

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.28. 7,627 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 5,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inventiva by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 59.3% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,640,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 982,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

