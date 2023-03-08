Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Two Sigma Investments LP’s Largest Position

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179,315 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.24% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $355,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,454,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,658,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

