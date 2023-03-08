Investors Title to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $125.80 and a 12-month high of $210.40. The company has a market cap of $283.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Investors Title by 112.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 61.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Investors Title by 158.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 77.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 28.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

