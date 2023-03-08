Investors Title to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.
Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.
Investors Title Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $125.80 and a 12-month high of $210.40. The company has a market cap of $283.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.38.
Institutional Trading of Investors Title
Investors Title Company Profile
Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investors Title (ITIC)
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.