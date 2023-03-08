iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Towercrest Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $109.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.95.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

