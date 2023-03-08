iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Bought by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of IMCV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $71.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

