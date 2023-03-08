iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,630,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after acquiring an additional 266,599 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,462.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 204,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after buying an additional 203,604 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.38. 330,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,773. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $166.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

