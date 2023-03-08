iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

