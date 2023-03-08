iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 501,811 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 460% from the previous session’s volume of 89,590 shares.The stock last traded at $93.45 and had previously closed at $93.74.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $92.33.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

