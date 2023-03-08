Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director Acquires $22,980.00 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director J. Patrick Galleher acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,015.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Issuer Direct Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN ISDR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.19. 4,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,239. The stock has a market cap of $87.91 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.83. Issuer Direct Co. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Issuer Direct in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.
