Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director Acquires $22,980.00 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director J. Patrick Galleher acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,015.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.19. 4,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,239. The stock has a market cap of $87.91 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.83. Issuer Direct Co. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Issuer Direct in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

