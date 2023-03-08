Jagdeep Singh Sells 355,000 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $2,761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,423.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jagdeep Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $4,323,085.41.

QuantumScape Trading Down 5.8 %

QuantumScape stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,915,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,453. The company has a quick ratio of 22.91, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 5.29. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $22.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 0.6% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in QuantumScape by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 1.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.