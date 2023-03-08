JOE (JOE) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One JOE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $76.96 million and $3.43 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

