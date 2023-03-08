Jonathan Lee Kelly Buys 3,490 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $18,601.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,990.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Lee Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 1,750 shares of Culp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $8,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 800 shares of Culp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680.00.

Culp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CULP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. 4,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,027. Culp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Culp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Stories

