Julie Rubinstein Sells 22,668 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $194,264.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,581.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 731,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,039. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,012,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

