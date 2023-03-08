Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust (LON:JUKG) Shares Up 0.9%

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233.50 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.77). 44,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 27,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.74).

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The company has a market capitalization of £33.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 230 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.