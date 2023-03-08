Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.23 Per Share

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JUST opened at GBX 94.30 ($1.13) on Wednesday. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.80 ($1.19). The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.10. The stock has a market cap of £980.72 million, a P/E ratio of -549.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89), for a total value of £1,057.46 ($1,271.60). Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JUST. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.44) price target on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.49) to GBX 125 ($1.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.04) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Just Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 127.86 ($1.54).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

