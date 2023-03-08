K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.29

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.29 and traded as high as C$30.49. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$30.49, with a volume of 7,200 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.56.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10. The stock has a market cap of C$332.04 million, a PE ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

