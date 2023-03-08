Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 78,380 Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Pono Capital Two at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTWO. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,765,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,594,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pono Capital Two alerts:

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

Shares of PTWO opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.