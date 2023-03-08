Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.34% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

