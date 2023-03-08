Karpus Management Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAV. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 126,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Shares of MAV opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

