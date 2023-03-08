Karpus Management Inc. Sells 868,668 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868,668 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 248,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,224,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after buying an additional 198,629 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 10,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

