KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP cut its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,700 shares during the period. KE comprises approximately 6.4% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Think Investments LP owned 0.10% of KE worth $20,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 61.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505,095 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in KE by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,930,000 after buying an additional 6,186,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,610 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of KE by 976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,775,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,538,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.93.

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543,069. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

