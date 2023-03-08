Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Lifted by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $157.49. 798,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

