Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Trading Up 1.5%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF – Get Rating) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.
Kinnevik Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55.
Kinnevik Company Profile
Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.
