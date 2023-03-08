KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 1.4% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Shares of KLAC traded up $8.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.12. 387,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.44 and a 200 day moving average of $363.27. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

