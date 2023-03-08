KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KLAC. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded KLA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $375.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.27.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Recommended Stories

