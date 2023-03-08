Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $102.86 million and $58,483.79 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

