Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $405,772.08

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Komodo has a total market cap of $32.53 million and $405,772.08 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00165188 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00067988 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00046742 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002042 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

