Komodo (KMD) Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.20 million and $647,694.13 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00166827 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00068953 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00048106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002042 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

