Komodo (KMD) Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.20 million and $647,694.13 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00166827 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00068953 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00048106 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002042 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000210 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars.
