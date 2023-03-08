Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95.
KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair lowered Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.
Korn Ferry stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $69.02.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
