Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair lowered Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $69.02.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

