Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Sells $1,493,792.72 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,493,792.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $10,024,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lantheus Trading Up 4.0 %

LNTH stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,883. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 118,046 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

