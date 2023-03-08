LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €87.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) received a €87.00 ($92.55) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($91.49) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($94.68) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of LEG stock traded down €1.86 ($1.98) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €69.16 ($73.57). The stock had a trading volume of 339,964 shares. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($104.79). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.02.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

