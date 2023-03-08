Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 311.13 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 260.80 ($3.14), with a volume of 13312267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265.80 ($3.20).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.93 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,588.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.49) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.03) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.77) to GBX 390 ($4.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 331.29 ($3.98).

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The stock has a market cap of £15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.50.

In related news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 2,529 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,724.46). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,285 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £3,276.75 ($3,940.30). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,724.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,877. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

