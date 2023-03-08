Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 161.7 days.
Legrand Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.15.
About Legrand
