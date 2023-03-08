Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 161.7 days.

Legrand Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.15.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

