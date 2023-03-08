Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.80

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 8225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

