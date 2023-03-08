Lido DAO Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $182.54 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00011013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,826,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

Lido DAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

