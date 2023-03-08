LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,491,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 419,046 shares.The stock last traded at $5.89 and had previously closed at $4.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LFST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.
LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeStance Health Group (LFST)
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.