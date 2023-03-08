LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,491,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 419,046 shares.The stock last traded at $5.89 and had previously closed at $4.74.

LFST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 68,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

