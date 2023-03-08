LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LITB opened at $1.23 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

