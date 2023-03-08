Liquity (LQTY) Reaches Market Cap of $154.53 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $154.53 million and approximately $45.93 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity token can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00007809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity Profile

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,083,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol built on Ethereum that utilizes LQTY, a USD-pegged stablecoin. Ether holders can draw loans in the form of LQTY with algorithmically adjusted redemption and loan issuance fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

