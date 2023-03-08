Lisk Price Hits $0.99 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $139.57 million and $3.04 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000299 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006558 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001276 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,817,298 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

