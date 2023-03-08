Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.34

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$116.34 and traded as high as C$118.42. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$117.58, with a volume of 286,923 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on L. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$138.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$118.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,995,455.50. Insiders own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

