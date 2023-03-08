Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,708,000 after buying an additional 2,318,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.