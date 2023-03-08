LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.17 ($2.76).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 185 ($2.22) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.71) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.47) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

LondonMetric Property Trading Down 1.1 %

LON LMP opened at GBX 186.40 ($2.24) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 280.40 ($3.37). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 187.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 187.63. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79.

LondonMetric Property Dividend Announcement

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,461.54%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

